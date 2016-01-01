Dr. Stanley Strickberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Strickberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Strickberger, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Strickberger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group - Arrhythmia3020 Hamaker Ct Ste 101, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 289-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strickberger?
About Dr. Stanley Strickberger, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1548217391
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickberger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickberger accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickberger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strickberger works at
Dr. Strickberger has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Third Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strickberger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strickberger speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickberger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickberger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickberger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickberger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.