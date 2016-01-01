Overview

Dr. Stanley Strickberger, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Strickberger works at Inova Medical Group - Arrhythmia in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Third Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.