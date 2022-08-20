Dr. Stanley Sisk, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Sisk, DDS
Overview
Dr. Stanley Sisk, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Sisk works at
Locations
-
1
Sisk Stanley DDS7221 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37931 Directions (865) 973-9126
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sisk?
My husband cracked his tooth while we were vacationing in the Smokies, Dr. Sisk was able to see him the next morning. He provided us with options, explained what needed to happen and what could happen and performed a procedure with care and communication. Thank you Dr. Sisk for your professionalism and more importantly your care and concern for my husband.
About Dr. Stanley Sisk, DDS
- Dentistry
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1710997903
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sisk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sisk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sisk works at
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.