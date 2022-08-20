Overview

Dr. Stanley Sisk, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Sisk works at Sisk, Stanley DDS in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

