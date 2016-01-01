Overview

Dr. Stanley Silverman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Abington Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

