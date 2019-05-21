Dr. Stanley Shrom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Shrom, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Shrom, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Shrom works at
Locations
-
1
Baycare Medical Group Inc4729 US Highway 98 S Ste 101, Lakeland, FL 33812 Directions (863) 646-5789
-
2
Bartow Regional Medical Center2200 Osprey Blvd, Bartow, FL 33830 Directions (863) 701-2053
-
3
Southpoint Medical Group3644 Innovation Dr, Lakeland, FL 33812 Directions (863) 646-5789
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shrom is one of the great ones very professional extremely pleased with his service and his staff great experience I would highly recommend Dr Shrom
About Dr. Stanley Shrom, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1003851957
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Urology
