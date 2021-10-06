Overview

Dr. Stanley Sherman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Sherman works at Emory at Decatur Podiatry in Decatur, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Mitral Valve Stenosis and Aortic Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.