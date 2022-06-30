Overview

Dr. Stanley Sheft, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Sheft works at Hunterdon Otolaryngology and Allergy Associates in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.