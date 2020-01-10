Dr. Stanley Shama, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shama is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Shama, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stanley Shama, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Shama works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ankle & Foot Associates232 Bullard Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33617 Directions (813) 985-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shama?
My husband has been to the office quite a few times and they were helpful and was great. My complaint is my wife called and made an appointment for 1-9-2020 she has been in a lot of pain in her foot for more than a month and can hardly walk. The office called on 1-7-2020 at 4:50 p.m. to tell her they don't take our insurance. I was very upset because it took them 2 weeks to find out about the insurance way didn't they call early because they knew she was a new patient. Now she has to wait almost another 2 weeks to see another Doctor that we have never seen before. I was very disappointed because these doctors are really good but I think the receptionist handle this poorly. Thank You for your time and trouble.
About Dr. Stanley Shama, DPM
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124090501
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shama has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shama accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shama works at
Dr. Shama has seen patients for Limb Pain and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.