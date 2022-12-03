Overview

Dr. Stanley Sedore, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Sedore works at SHMG Bariatric Surgery - North Muskegon in Muskegon, MI with other offices in Saint Joseph, MI, Traverse City, MI, Grand Rapids, MI, Reed City, MI and Holland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.