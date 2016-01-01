Dr. Stanley Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Schmidt, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Schmidt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Minnie Hamilton Health System and United Hospital Center.
Locations
-
1
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4000
-
2
Uha- Wvuhi Davis903 Gorman Ave, Elkins, WV 26241 Directions (304) 637-3897
-
3
Davis Medical Center812 Gorman Ave, Elkins, WV 26241 Directions (304) 637-3897Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Minnie Hamilton Health System
- United Hospital Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanley Schmidt, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
