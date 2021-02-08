Dr. Stanley Schinke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schinke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Schinke, MD
Dr. Stanley Schinke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.
Hematologyoncology Consultants301 N San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 766-6460
Hematology Oncology Consultants28078 Baxter Rd Ste 140, Murrieta, CA 92563 Directions (951) 252-9600
- Hemet Global Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Exudes confidence- excellent reviews from friends!
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Schinke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schinke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schinke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schinke has seen patients for Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schinke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schinke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schinke.
