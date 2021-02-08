Overview

Dr. Stanley Schinke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center and Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta.



Dr. Schinke works at Hematology Oncology Consultants in Hemet, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.