Dr. Stanley Schack, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Blair, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED.



Dr. Schack works at Memorial Heart And Lung Clinic in Blair, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.