Dr. Stanley Saulny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saulny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Saulny, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Saulny, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Merit Health Wesley.
Dr. Saulny works at
Locations
-
1
Encino Office16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 750, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 990-3623Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Wesley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saulny?
Dr. Saulny is very thorough, thoughtful, and a pleasure to know!
About Dr. Stanley Saulny, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538140108
Education & Certifications
- Casey Eye Institute
- Jules Stein Eye Inst
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
- Harvard Medical School
- United States Air Force Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saulny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saulny accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saulny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saulny works at
Dr. Saulny has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saulny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saulny speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Saulny. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saulny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saulny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saulny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.