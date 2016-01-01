See All General Surgeons in Flushing, NY
General Surgery
4.0 (4)
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stanley-Sangwook Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.

Dr. Kim works at Stanley-sangwook Kim D.o. PC in Flushing, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stanley-sangwook Kim D.o. PC
    15301 Northern Blvd Ste 2B, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 461-7371

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bleeding Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Stanley-Sangwook Kim, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902815087
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kim works at Stanley-sangwook Kim D.o. PC in Flushing, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

