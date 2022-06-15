See All General Surgeons in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Stanley Sakabu, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stanley Sakabu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.

Dr. Sakabu works at Saint Luke's Health System in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St Lukes Hospital of Kansas City
    4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 932-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Sakabu?

    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr. Sakabu is an incredible physician! Though wait time can sometimes be a little longer than with other physicians, I know it’s because he’s listening to his patients’ medical concerns, taking the time with his examinations, discussing possible diagnoses - thoroughly explaining his reasonings, recommending his plan for treatment, and asking his patients if they have any questions or concerns - and he’s really serious about wanting his patients to completely understand what they have discussed during their visit! Dr. Sakabu is kind, gentle, and very compassionate. His extensive range of knowledge regarding even the rarest of conditions is mind boggling! If he’s unsure of the diagnosis, he’s not afraid to let his patients know this and will take the time to research his findings so as to better understand what he and his patients are dealing with regarding their medical condition. He tells his patients that if their condition suddenly worsens, they’re to call the office to be fit into his schedule as an emergency. When I first saw Dr. Sakabu in his office, it was after having gone from one physician to another and from one wound care clinic to another for over six years with results that improved my condition but did not heal my wounds. Dr. Sakabu listened intently to my medical history and performed an extensive examination so as not to miss any signs that might be found elsewhere on my body. I left his office feeling like I had really been listened to for the first time! I would not hesitate to highly recommend Dr. Sakabu to anyone needing wound care!
    Rita Grundhauser — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Stanley Sakabu, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669529657
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of California, San Diego
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • Stanford School of Medicine
