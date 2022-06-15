Overview

Dr. Stanley Sakabu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Sakabu works at Saint Luke's Health System in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.