Dr. Stanley Rothman, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stanley Rothman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Rothman works at Stanley Rothman MD in Valhalla, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stanley Rothman MD
    503 Grasslands Rd Ste 100, Valhalla, NY 10595 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 422-2796

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Asterixis (Flapping Tremor) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autosomal Dominat Congenital Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Familial Infantile Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Benign Paroxyzmal Vertigo of Childhood Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Infections Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Dystonia Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Motor Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Congenital Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Congenital Neuropathy With Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Spike-Wave During Slow Sleep Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Dominant Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Neonatal, Recessive Form Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Friedreich's Ataxia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infant Epilepsy With Migrant Focal Crisis Chevron Icon
Infantile Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipid Storage Myopathy Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Macrocephaly, Benign Familial Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Metabolic Myopathies Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Microcephalus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy, Duchenne and Becker Type Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Myopathy Chevron Icon
Myopathy Congenital Multicore With External Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Myopathy With Tubular Aggregates Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital Fiber-Type Disproportion Chevron Icon
Myopathy, Congenital Nonprogressive With Moebius and Robin Sequences Chevron Icon
Myotubular Myopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neural Tube Defect Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus 1, Congenital, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Nystagmus, Congenital Motor, Autosomal Recessive Chevron Icon
Nystagmus, Hereditary Vertical Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, Familial Bilateral Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Tumor Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Pediatric Chorea Chevron Icon
Pediatric Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Spinal Tumor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retrobulbar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Talking Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia With Axonal Neuropathy, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Spinocerebellar Ataxia, Autosomal Recessive, With Axonal Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Sydenham Chorea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ulnar Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibular Neuritis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Stanley Rothman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275520645
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGill University
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Internship
    • Cook County Hospital
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Rothman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rothman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rothman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rothman works at Stanley Rothman MD in Valhalla, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rothman’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

