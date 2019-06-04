Dr. Stanley Rothman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Rothman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stanley Rothman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Rothman works at
Locations
Stanley Rothman MD503 Grasslands Rd Ste 100, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 422-2796
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Westchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
After reading the negative reviews, I felt compelled to post a review. I am an RN and chose Dr. Rothman over countless other Pediatric Neurologists in the area. I agree that on initial contact, people may misinterpret his "bedside manner". The doctor is super focused on the child and parents are often frazzled when they need to take their child to him. He is a brilliant clinician and after nearly 20 years with him, I am unable to find an adult Neurologist that comes close to mirroring his ability! Those who complain about wait time need to grasp the fact that his is not a group practice and he always puts his patients first. He does sometimes arrive at the office late due to emergencies but he will always give your child the attention needed.
- Pediatric Neurology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1275520645
- McGill University
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Cook County Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Cornell U
Dr. Rothman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothman works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.