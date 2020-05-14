Dr. Rossman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Rossman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Rossman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Rossman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Van Nuys6850 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 211, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 994-0101Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cedars-sinai Maternal Fetal Medicine - Tarzana18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 300, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 981-3818Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rossman?
Dr. Rossman treated my colorectal cancer 5 years ago and although I am NED, he still watches to make sure it has not metastasized. Additionally, he is treating me for side effects of the radiation that caused and is causing additional damage. Dr Rossman and his entire staff are wonderful. He knows what he is doing and if he questions something, he has no problem sending me to a different specialist. His staff is knowledgeable, kind and I have never had any problems with Dr Rossman or his staff. Besides being a top notch oncologist/hematologist he also cares. I highly recommend him and thank him and his staff for my life and for continuing to care for my quality of life issues.
About Dr. Stanley Rossman, MD
- Hematology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1578667127
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rossman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rossman works at
Dr. Rossman speaks Russian and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.