Dr. Stanley Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stanley Rosenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Rosenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Lower Keys Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Locations
Miami Office8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 703E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-3400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Lower Keys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
I found Doctor Stanley Rosenberg to be an excellent doctor. He thoroughly briefed me on my issue with cataracts and the treatment I would expect. I was concerned with the cataract surgery and extremely pleased when I ended up with 20/20 vision after the surgery. Stanley Rosenberg is a warm and engaging person easy to speak with and we even had a common interest in books we exchanged. I most strongly recommend Dr. Rosenberg. Bill S. Miami, Florida
About Dr. Stanley Rosenberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French
- 1982797999
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- U Miami Affil Hosps
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks French.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.