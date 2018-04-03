Dr. Stanley Ring, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Ring, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Ring, MD is an Urology Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Nassau University Medical Center.
Dr. Ring works at
Locations
-
1
South Nassau Urology PC155 W Merrick Rd Ste 204, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 255-8400
-
2
Elite Laser and Medical Cosmetics2209 Merrick Rd Ste 100, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 546-5000
-
3
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ring?
Thorough but not alarmist. Delivers results promptly and professionally, good bedside manner.
About Dr. Stanley Ring, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205879335
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ring has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ring accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ring works at
Dr. Ring has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ring on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ring speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ring.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ring, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ring appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.