Dr. Stanley Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Richter, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Richter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Richter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tamarac7401 N University Dr Ste 204, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 721-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richter?
Dr. Richter is retired now.
About Dr. Stanley Richter, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1225001456
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami
- Hahnemann U Hosp
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.