Overview

Dr. Stanley Pollak, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Pollak works at Dr. Stanley Pollak Surgery in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.