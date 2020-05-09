Dr. Stanley Plecha Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plecha Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Plecha Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Plecha Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 6490 S McCarran Blvd Bldg D2, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 284-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plecha Jr?
I have always received good service from Doctor Plecha. I have been going to him for many years. I have also had excellent service from his staff.
About Dr. Stanley Plecha Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1255300919
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plecha Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plecha Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plecha Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plecha Jr has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of Eye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plecha Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Plecha Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plecha Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plecha Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plecha Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.