Dr. Stanley Penc, MD
Dr. Stanley Penc, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY.
The Alzheimer's Center of Albany Medical Center1783 Route 9 Ste 205, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 264-4800
Albany Medical College400 Patroon Creek Blvd Ste 210, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 459-8106
Albany Med Neurology At Albany Office1365 Washington Ave Ste 100, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 459-8106
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Penc is very thorough and knowledgeable in regard to his practice. I have called because I had missed an appointment and his office had me in within the week. My appointments are worked around my schedule and the timeliness is excellent. Nothing like being in and out without a 30 minute wait in the reception area. While I was at first very reactant to go to this practice being it’s affiliation with Albany Medical center. I truly hope to never need another neurologist. Dr. Penc has not only excelled beyond my expectation in regard to my treatment and his disposition, I have a now referred a colleague as well.
- Neurology
- English
- 1003078031
Dr. Penc has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penc has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Penc. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.