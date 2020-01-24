See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Stanley Pelosi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Stanley Pelosi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Pelosi works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 955-6760
  2. 2
    Jefferson at the Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Ste 100, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 503-3300
  3. 3
    Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Communicative Disorders
    430 Lakeville Rd Fl 1, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 470-7550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Glomus Tympanicum Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hereditary Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Mastoiditis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Disease and Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otorrhea Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 24, 2020
    I’m greatly relieved to be under the care of Dr. Pelosi now. A new condition I’ve had since October had been treated by another specialist who didn’t show much interest in my loss of hearing or discuss possible diagnoses. Dr. Pelosi spent time evaluating and explained what he thought was likely was. Treatment options, possible outcomes, close monitoring - I feel I’m getting great care.
    About Dr. Stanley Pelosi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346401478
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt Medical Center
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Med Cntr
    Medical Education
    • Brown Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurotology and Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Pelosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pelosi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pelosi has seen patients for Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Cholesteatoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pelosi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelosi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelosi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

