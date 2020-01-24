Overview

Dr. Stanley Pelosi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Pelosi works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Perforated Eardrum and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.