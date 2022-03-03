Overview

Dr. Stanley Pajka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parma Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Pajka works at Northern Ohio Eye Center in Parma Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Chorioretinal Scars and Bell's Palsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.