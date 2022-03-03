Dr. Stanley Pajka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pajka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Pajka, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Pajka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Parma Heights, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Pajka works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Ohio Eye Center6355 Pearl Rd, Parma Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 886-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pajka?
Dr. Pajka has been my doctor for a long time. I just had cataract surgery and I just like to say the staff from registration to surgery prep, to surgery, and post-surgery all are very courteous, polite, caring people. They made my surgery easy as could be.
About Dr. Stanley Pajka, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1104924943
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pajka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pajka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pajka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pajka works at
Dr. Pajka has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Chorioretinal Scars and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pajka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pajka speaks French and Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Pajka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pajka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pajka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pajka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.