Overview

Dr. Stanley Ostrow, MD is an Oncology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Ostrow works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P. C. in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY, East Patchogue, NY and Brightwaters, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.