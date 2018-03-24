Dr. Stanley Ostrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Ostrow, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Ostrow, MD is an Oncology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Peconic Bay Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Ostrow works at
Locations
-
1
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
2
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists48 Route 25A Ste 209, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 751-3000
-
3
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates285 Sills Rd Bldg 16, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 654-8200
-
4
North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P.C. - Brightwaters404 Potter Blvd, Brightwaters, NY 11718 Directions (631) 751-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ostrow was my mother's doctor. I don't think I've ever met a more compassionate, committed & determined doctor. He fought with us till the end, which was 13 years more than anyone could dream for. Thank you Dr. Sorrow our family is forever grateful.
About Dr. Stanley Ostrow, MD
- Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nci
- National Cancer Institute, NIH
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
