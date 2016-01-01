Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Newell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stanley Newell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Newell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Seattle Foot & Ankle Clinic9501 5th Ave Ne, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 527-4177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newell?
About Dr. Stanley Newell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1316045404
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newell accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newell works at
Dr. Newell has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.