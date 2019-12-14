Overview

Dr. Stanley Myers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center, Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Myers works at Northwest Urological, LLC in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.