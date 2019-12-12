Overview

Dr. Stanley Moye, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Moye works at Albany Regional Plastic Surgery in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.