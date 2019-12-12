Dr. Stanley Moye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Moye, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Moye, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Moye works at
Locations
Albany Regional Plastic Surgery PC2101 Palmyra Rd, Albany, GA 31701 Directions (229) 889-1021
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Phenomenal staff and experience! Never have had such a smooth medical procedure experience as I did with ARPS! Highly recommend!!
About Dr. Stanley Moye, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moye accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moye has seen patients for Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moye on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moye. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moye.
