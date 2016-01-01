Dr. Stanley Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Morgan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Morgan works at
Locations
Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Women's Care101 Harris Industrial Blvd Ste C, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 304-3719Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanley Morgan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1942263884
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.