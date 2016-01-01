Overview

Dr. Stanley Morgan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Vidalia, GA. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Memorial Health Meadows Physicians - Women's Care in Vidalia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.