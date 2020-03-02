Dr. Michalski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Michalski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Michalski, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Kenmore Mercy Hospital and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Michalski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dia Invision Health400 International Dr, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 631-3555
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michalski?
My wife and I are so pleased at the care I received from Dr. Michalski in the hospital. His approach to my unique case has given me hope that we can get to the bottom of this. I look forward to our upcoming office visit.
About Dr. Stanley Michalski, MD
- Rheumatology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1386649721
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michalski works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.