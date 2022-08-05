Overview

Dr. Stanley McClurg, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Shawnee Mission, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Menorah Medical Center, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. McClurg works at Ascentist Physicians Group, LLC in Shawnee Mission, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.