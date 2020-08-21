Overview

Dr. Stanley Marczyk, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Somers Point, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus.



Dr. Marczyk works at Shore Orthopaedic University Associates in Somers Point, NJ with other offices in Cape May Court House, NJ and Galloway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.