Dr. Stanley Makman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Makman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Makman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Makman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Dr. Makman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Outpatient Surgery Center111 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-7900
-
2
Kalispell Regional Healthcare310 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-5111
-
3
Logan Health - Whitefish1600 Hospital Way, Whitefish, MT 59937 Directions (406) 206-3673
-
4
Cabinet Peaks Medical Center209 Health Park Dr, Libby, MT 59923 Directions (406) 283-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Makman?
Writing this 4 weeks post-op from total hip replacement via lateral/posterior approach. Chose Dr Makman based on recommendation and was concerned based on mediocre score here. I shouldn't have worried, start to present care was superb from Dr. Makman and staff to crew at Kalispell Regional Hospital where surgery performed. I'm 58 and 2 weeks post op I was walking unaided and driving by week 3. Still following post-op precautions but moving relatively pain free for first time in years. Do it!
About Dr. Stanley Makman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730290610
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Makman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Makman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Makman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Makman works at
Dr. Makman has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Makman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Makman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Makman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Makman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Makman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.