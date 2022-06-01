Dr. Stanley Kurek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Kurek, DO
Overview
Dr. Stanley Kurek, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Kurek works at
Locations
-
1
HCA Florida Trauma Specialists2402 Frist Blvd Ste 204, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 462-3939Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Extant Healthcare7101 Jahnke Rd Ste 260, Richmond, VA 23225 Directions (804) 716-7758
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurek?
Dr. Kurek is the trauma surgeon who treated my son after a serious automobile accident where our son was ejected and sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, multiple fractures, including a skull fracture and countless cuts and scrapes. Dr. Kurek is compassionate and took time to fully explain the treatments that our son received and thoroughly answered the countless questions we had as parents. After two weeks of inpatient care and a few months of both inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation our son has regained all functions and essentially has returned to his pre-accident self. I highly recommend Dr. Kurek and the entire trauma team at Chippenham Medical Center.
About Dr. Stanley Kurek, DO
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1669577326
Education & Certifications
- Conemaugh Meml Hosp/Temple U
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- St Vincent Catholic MC NY College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurek works at
Dr. Kurek has seen patients for Rib Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.