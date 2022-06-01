Overview

Dr. Stanley Kurek, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Kurek works at Coastal Islands Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Rib Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.