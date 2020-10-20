Overview

Dr. Stanley Kupiszewski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kupiszewski works at Orlando Health Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Longwood, FL and Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.