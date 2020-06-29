Dr. Stanley Kraus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Kraus, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Kraus, MD is an Urology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Kraus works at
Locations
Greater Boston Urology LLC Metrowest Division161 Worcester Rd Ste 601, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 370-7701
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I"ve been a patient of Dr. Kraus for 25 years and will not go to another Urologist. He is a little energetic, but he does give you the time you need to have anything explained. His office staff is great and the nurse Maria is also a joy to work with. Never a problem with my buddy Stan.....
About Dr. Stanley Kraus, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Med Ctr
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraus has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraus works at
Dr. Kraus has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraus. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraus.
