Dr. Stanley Korenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Korenman, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Korenman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Korenman works at
Locations
-
1
Gonda Diabetes Center200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 530, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3525
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Korenman?
Excellent doctor. Took the time to understand my condition. A real Scientist. Only problem is he works out of UCLA and you pay a fortune to see him at that facility. I really wish he worked out of a regular office
About Dr. Stanley Korenman, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1780603183
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue-Meml Hosp
- Bellevue-Meml Hosp
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Korenman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Korenman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Korenman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Korenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Korenman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Korenman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korenman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Korenman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Korenman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.