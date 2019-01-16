See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Los Angeles, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Stanley Korenman, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
64 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Stanley Korenman, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Korenman works at Gonda Diabetes Center in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Gonda Diabetes Center
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 530, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3525

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypothyroidism
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypothyroidism

Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 16, 2019
    Excellent doctor. Took the time to understand my condition. A real Scientist. Only problem is he works out of UCLA and you pay a fortune to see him at that facility. I really wish he worked out of a regular office
    rosen in simi, CA — Jan 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stanley Korenman, MD
    About Dr. Stanley Korenman, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 64 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780603183
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bellevue-Meml Hosp
    Internship
    • Bellevue-Meml Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Korenman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korenman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Korenman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Korenman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Korenman works at Gonda Diabetes Center in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Korenman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Korenman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Korenman.

    Primary Care
