Dr. Stanley Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and Arise Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Wellness Brain & Spine8333 Cross Park Dr, Austin, TX 78754 Directions (737) 276-4007Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Arise Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Very thorough, using most modern procedures, explains everything, is patient, kind.
About Dr. Stanley Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
- 1871578252
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ohio State University Medical Center
- St John Hospital And Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, Aneurysm and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.