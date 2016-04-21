Dr. Stanley Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Jones, MD
Dr. Stanley Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Missouri Delta Medical Center, Piggott Community Hospital and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Regional Physician Specialists3098 OAK GROVE RD, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 776-9625
Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center3100 Oak Grove Rd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 776-2600
- Missouri Delta Medical Center
- Piggott Community Hospital
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I used to work with dr. Jones I am a former certified surgical technologist level 2 and he has performed and taken care of me in the past with several problems that I've had and he has an awesome bedside manner and I trust him with everything. He is a genuine considerate compassionate caring Dr
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.