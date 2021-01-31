Dr. Stanley John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley John, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley John, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. John works at
Locations
Bethel Medical Associates LLC, New City, NY, New City, NY10 Esquire Rd Ste 9, New City, NY 10956 Directions (845) 499-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stanley is a very patient doctor - takes time to listen to you and keeps an eye on your overall health, when giving suggestions. He has great bedside manners and you won't feel rushed. Stephanie at the front desk goes out of her way to help, also. I highly recommend their service.
About Dr. Stanley John, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Malayalam
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- City College Of CUNY
- Pediatrics
Dr. John works at
Dr. John speaks Hindi and Malayalam.
