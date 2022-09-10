Dr. Stanley Jeranko, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeranko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Jeranko, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Jeranko, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Westminster, CO.
Dr. Jeranko works at
Locations
Standley Shores Dental Group10071 Wadsworth Pkwy, Westminster, CO 80021 Directions (303) 993-1667
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Delta Dental
Ratings & Reviews
Good experience in clean and friendly environment. Always the most up to date equipment and practices. Great people.
About Dr. Stanley Jeranko, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1205908845
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeranko has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jeranko using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jeranko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeranko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeranko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeranko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeranko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.