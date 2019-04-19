See All Podiatrists in Herndon, VA
Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Idiculla works at Nova Foot and Ankle in Herndon, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA, Ashburn, VA and McLean, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nova Foot and Ankle
    112 Elden St Ste D, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4836
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax
    9918 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4834
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Family Foot and Ankle Center - Ashburn
    20905 Professional Plz Ste 310, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4835
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    McLean Foot & Ankle
    1445 Dolley Madison Blvd Ste B, McLean, VA 22101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7847
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Proximal Subungual Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Q-Switched Nd:YAG Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Idiculla?

    Apr 19, 2019
    I went to see Dr. Idiculla because I hit my pinky toe. (Ugh!!!) An x-Ray showed a torn ligament and misalignment. He wrapped it up and recommended a walking boot. Going back in two weeks to check healing progress. He’s a very nice doctor. Answered all my questions.
    Kim in VA — Apr 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Idiculla to family and friends

    Dr. Idiculla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Idiculla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM.

    About Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043274368
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium|Alliance Community Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idiculla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Idiculla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Idiculla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Idiculla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idiculla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idiculla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idiculla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.