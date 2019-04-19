Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idiculla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM
Overview
Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Idiculla works at
Locations
1
Nova Foot and Ankle112 Elden St Ste D, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 977-4836Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
2
Family Foot & Ankle Center - Fairfax9918 Main St, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-4834Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Family Foot and Ankle Center - Ashburn20905 Professional Plz Ste 310, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (703) 977-4835Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pmSundayClosed
4
McLean Foot & Ankle1445 Dolley Madison Blvd Ste B, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (571) 470-7847Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Prudential
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Idiculla because I hit my pinky toe. (Ugh!!!) An x-Ray showed a torn ligament and misalignment. He wrapped it up and recommended a walking boot. Going back in two weeks to check healing progress. He’s a very nice doctor. Answered all my questions.
About Dr. Stanley Idiculla, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1043274368
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital/Western Pennsylvania Hospital Medical Education Consortium|Alliance Community Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Idiculla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Idiculla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Idiculla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Idiculla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idiculla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idiculla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idiculla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.