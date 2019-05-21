Dr. Holstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Holstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Holstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.

Locations
Neurology140 Lockwood Ave, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holstein is an amazing doctor. He is smart and spends an elaborate amount of time reviewing new cases. He is thorough and shares his thoughts and insights with you. I have multiple issues with my back and legs. The doctor hired by the insurer did an EMG and stated that everything was fine. Dr. Holstein reviewed the same data and identified numerous issues that resulted in a diagnosis of severe radiculopathy. The other doctor was not a neurologist and likely not trained properly to read an EMG.
About Dr. Stanley Holstein, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1720148869
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Maimonides Med Ctr
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Holstein has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holstein.
