Overview

Dr. Stanley Hoffman, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Hoffman works at Riverchase Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Palm Coast, FL and Denver, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.