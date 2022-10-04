Overview

Dr. Stanley Hoehn, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Hoehn works at THE BARIATRIC CENTER OF KANSAS CITY in Lenexa, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.