Overview

Dr. Stanley Hewlett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center and Walker Baptist Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.