Dr. Stanley Hazen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Hazen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stanley Hazen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Hazen works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 259-8221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hazen?
About Dr. Stanley Hazen, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1922195783
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hazen works at
Dr. Hazen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hazen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hazen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.