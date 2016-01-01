See All Cardiologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Stanley Hazen, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stanley Hazen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Hazen works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 259-8221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Stress Test
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test

Treatment frequency



Stress Test Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Stanley Hazen, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1922195783
    Education & Certifications

    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic

