Dr. Stanley Harper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stanley Harper, MD is an Oncoplastic Surgery Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Oncoplastic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.
Dr. Harper works at
SHarper Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery10090 E US Highway 36 Ste D, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 399-4567
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
So I have began my journey to a new me and I love it already . Thank You to Dr Stanley Harper for your beautiful work . I am 6 days post op and just know it only gets greater from here. The Staff and Dr Harper have been the best during my journey and helping me obtain my dream of having a flat belly after 6 children . I am reintroducing myself to myself??
- Oncoplastic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1306055694
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Wayne State Univ Som
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harper works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.