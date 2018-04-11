Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Gottlieb, MD
Dr. Stanley Gottlieb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
- 1 575 Cranbury Rd, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 238-0035
- Aetna
- QualCare
Dr. Gottlieb is very patient and kind. He listens well and answers all questions. I highly recommend him.
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1982752200
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
