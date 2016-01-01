Dr. Stanley Golden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Golden, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Golden, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Golden works at
Locations
Providence Medical Institute8540 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 818, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 670-3255
- 2 5100 W Goldleaf Cir Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90056 Directions (310) 670-3255
Caremore Health Plan4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 260, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (424) 212-5333Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stanley Golden, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275534745
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
